Vance says Iran has agreed to allow nuclear inspectors

Middle East News
22-06-2026 | 07:30
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Vance says Iran has agreed to allow nuclear inspectors
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Vance says Iran has agreed to allow nuclear inspectors

U.S. Vice President JD ‌Vance said on Monday in Switzerland that progress has been made in talks with Iran, with Tehran agreeing to allow nuclear inspectors into the country ‌and conversations over the inspections possibly beginning as soon as this week.
 
Speaking after talks in Switzerland, Vance also cited a mechanism to keep the Strait ‌of ⁠Hormuz open, with technical talks set to continue in the days and weeks ⁠to come.

Conversations over nuclear inspections in Iran could start as ⁠soon as this week, he said.

Reuters

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