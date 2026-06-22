Iran has agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into country: Vance

Tehran has agreed to invite International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back into the country, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Monday, after a first round of U.S.-Iran talks towards ending the Middle East war.



"The Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country," Vance told reporters at Switzerland's Burgenstock resort, adding that this "is a major milestone for the American people and the first step in permanently denuclearising or permanently ending a nuclear weapons programme in Iran".







AFP