Iran warns of immediate response to any threat, cites US commitment to restrain Israel

Middle East News
01-07-2026 | 07:17
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Iran warns of immediate response to any threat, cites US commitment to restrain Israel
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Iran warns of immediate response to any threat, cites US commitment to restrain Israel

Iran will deliver an immediate and powerful response to any threat ‌against its people or leadership, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an X post on Wednesday.

"POTUS has committed the ⁠U.S. to muzzling its pets in Tel Aviv. If they ignore their master, Iran will school them," Araghchi said.

The U.S. and Iran held technical talks in Doha on Wednesday as they seek to agree ‌on ⁠the flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and secure a lasting ceasefire, a source with ⁠direct knowledge of the talks and an Iranian official said.

Araghchi's X post was ⁠attached to comments made by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ⁠stating that Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei was "marked for death."

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Abbas Araghchi

Israel

United States

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