Small boats with armed people approach vessels off Yemen: UKMTO

A vessel reported being approached by multiple small craft with several people on board bearing small arms, 76 nautical ⁠miles south of the Yemeni port of Balhaf on Wednesday, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.



The crew was reported to be safe, UKMTO added.



In a separate incident, UKMTO said it received ⁠a report of a small craft approaching a tanker operating 85 nautical miles ⁠off Balhaf. The crew were also reported to be ⁠safe and the ship continued on its ⁠voyage, it added.







Reuters