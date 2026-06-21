Iran warns US to 'be careful' after Trump threat

Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Sunday warned the United States against making threats against the Islamic Republic, vowing that "our armed forces are ready to respond."



"Don't they think that if their threats had any effect, they would not have reached today's state of desperation? We do not take American threats into account," said Ghalibaf, after President Donald Trump threatened to strike Iran over its support for Hezbollah.



"They would do better to be careful with their statements; our armed forces are ready to respond to them in a different manner. No matter what they say, we are the ones who act."



AFP



