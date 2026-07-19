Israel warns will respond to any Iran attack with 'full force'

Israel's defence minister said Sunday that his country would respond powerfully to any attack by Iran, after Israeli and Jordanian forces intercepted an Iranian missile launched towards the Jordanian city of Aqaba.



"If Iran fires missiles at Israel, we will attack them with full force," Israel Katz said during a visit to a rescue service facility. "If the United States changes its policy, which is also something that could happen, we are prepared for both defensive and offensive” action against Tehran, he added.



AFP



