Israel warns will respond to any Iran attack with 'full force'

Middle East News
19-07-2026 | 10:25
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Israel warns will respond to any Iran attack with &#39;full force&#39;
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Israel warns will respond to any Iran attack with 'full force'

Israel's defence minister said Sunday that his country would respond powerfully to any attack by Iran, after Israeli and Jordanian forces intercepted an Iranian missile launched towards the Jordanian city of Aqaba.

"If Iran fires missiles at Israel, we will attack them with full force," Israel Katz said during a visit to a rescue service facility. "If the United States changes its policy, which is also something that could happen, we are prepared for both defensive and offensive” action against Tehran, he added.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Attack

Iran

Jordan

Israel says identified launch of missiles from Iran towards Jordan's Aqaba
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