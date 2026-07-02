Blast in cafe in central Damascus: Security source

Middle East News
02-07-2026 | 08:26
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Blast in cafe in central Damascus: Security source
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Blast in cafe in central Damascus: Security source

An explosion was heard on Thursday at a cafe in central Damascus, near the Palace of Justice, a Syrian security source told AFP, after state TV reported a blast in the capital.

An AFP correspondent saw ambulances weaving their way through traffic with their sirens sounding as they headed to the area. The state news agency SANA said authorities were working on determining the source of the blast.

AFP

Middle East News

central

Damascus:

Security

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