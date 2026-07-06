Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa hailed France's "constructive role" in the transition since the toppling of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, as French leader Emmanuel Macron made the first post-conflict visit to Damascus by a Western European leader.



"Macron has sought to engage with us in Syria and followed every step and stage of the transition," Sharaa said in an interview with French channel BFMTV aired on Monday evening, adding France also "helped Syria in lifting the sanctions imposed on it" under Assad.





AFP