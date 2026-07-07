Syria says 18 wounded including four policemen in Damascus blasts

Syrian authorities said at least 18 people, including four policemen, were wounded in the blasts in central Damascus which coincided with French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the country.



The Syrian interior ministry said that "18 people, including four police officers, were injured" as a result of the two explosions caused by "two improvised devices, the first of which was placed inside a car parked on the side of the road, while the second was placed inside a garbage container."





AFP