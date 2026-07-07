French shipping group CMA CGM signs deal with Syria

French shipping group CMA CGM signed a partnership deal with Syria, said President Emmanuel Macron's office on Tuesday, as Macron undertook a trip to Damascus to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, which had ⁠been disrupted by bomb explosions.



The CMA CGM deal would include handling an air cargo freight at Damascus international airport, said Macron's office. Syria had announced earlier in May a contract for CMA CGM to operate two dry ⁠ports.



CMA CGM's deal was among several for French companies, announced by Macron's office, which also said that France ⁠and Syria had started a process to give back to Syria €51 million ($58.29 ⁠million) confiscated from the late Rifaat al-Assad, the uncle of former ⁠Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.





Reuters