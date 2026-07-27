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Syria president tells Al Jazeera his country seeks security deal with Israel
Middle East News
27-07-2026 | 03:45
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Syria president tells Al Jazeera his country seeks security deal with Israel
Syria is seeking to reach a security agreement with Israel, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday.
He said a deal could pave the way for comprehensive peace between the two countries without compromising Syria's right to the Golan Heights, an area that Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed in 1981.
Sharaa said Syria was trying to involve a large group of countries to pressure Israel to adopt a more balanced policy towards Syria.
"We are avoiding getting into confrontations," he added.
Reuters
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