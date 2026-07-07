Syria President says agreed with France to install ambassadors 'as soon as possible'

Middle East News
07-07-2026 | 09:32
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Syria President says agreed with France to install ambassadors &#39;as soon as possible&#39;
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Syria President says agreed with France to install ambassadors 'as soon as possible'

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced on Tuesday an agreement with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to install ambassadors, with the French embassy in Damascus closed since 2012 during the country's bloody civil war.

"I am pleased to announce today our agreement to begin the process of exchanging resident ambassadors between Damascus and Paris as soon as possible, signaling the return of diplomatic relations to their normal state," Sharaa said in a joint press conference with Macron in the Syrian capital.

AFP

Middle East News

President

agreed

France

install

ambassadors

possible'

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