Trump in Ankara says was 'very disappointed' with NATO over Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was "very disappointed" by the response of NATO allies in Europe to his war with Iran after arriving in Turkey for the alliance's summit.



"I was very disappointed with NATO," Trump told journalists as he met Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



"We didn't need any help at all, and in a way, I was testing people, I was testing to see whether or not they'd be there, because I've long said that we helped them, but I'm not sure that they'd be there for us."





AFP