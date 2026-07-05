French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says

Middle East News
05-07-2026 | 08:18
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French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says
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French President Macron to visit Syria, Syrian presidency says

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit ‌Syria to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, Syria's presidential media directorate said on Sunday.

Macron, accompanied by a delegation of investors and ‌representatives from French companies, will hold a roundtable session with President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Syrian delegations.

The directorate gave no date for the visit.

Reuters

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