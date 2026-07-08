US forces say struck over 80 targets, including Iranian air defense systems

Middle East News
07-07-2026 | 23:57
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US forces say struck over 80 targets, including Iranian air defense systems
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US forces say struck over 80 targets, including Iranian air defense systems

The United States military hit over 80 targets during its latest strikes on Iran, U.S. Central Command said Tuesday, conducted in response to Tehran's attacks on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"U.S. forces struck Iranian defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait," the U.S. military said in a statement posted to X.

AFP

Middle East News

United States

Iran

Central Command

Tehran

Strait of Hormuz

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