Iraq's holy cities host funeral processions for Khamenei

Middle East News
08-07-2026 | 01:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iraq&#39;s holy cities host funeral processions for Khamenei
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Iraq's holy cities host funeral processions for Khamenei

Crowds thronged the streets of Najaf on Wednesday as the coffin of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei moved through the holy city in a procession devoted to Iraq, home to Shia Islam's most sacred shrines.

Iran began six days of public funeral ceremonies for Khamenei on Saturday, including a dedicated day to neighbouring Iraq, a Shia powerhouse with close ties to Tehran.

The Islamic Republic hopes the marathon ceremonies will project strength and unity after the Middle East war, which started with U.S.-Israeli strikes that killed Khamenei and several relatives on February 28.

The procession in Najaf came as the United States and Iran renewed hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz, putting more pressure on a deal to end the war.

The U.S. military said it had struck dozens of Iranian targets in response to Tehran's attacks on three ships in Hormuz, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards later saying they had hit U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

After a massive procession in Iran's holy city of Qom, Iraqi officials and senior politicians received the remains of Khamenei on Tuesday night at Najaf International Airport in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and one of the late leader's sons.

Iraqi authorities declared Wednesday a public holiday, with procession ceremonies starting at 6:00 a.m. (0300 GMT) in Najaf.

A heavy security deployment was in place as the crowds swelled, with some people pushing close to touch Khamenei's coffin as it rode in the back of a truck en route to the shrine of Imam Ali, the Prophet Mohammed's son-in-law and the first Shia Imam.

At the shrine, dozens of clerics stood ready to pray over the coffin before it was carried on to the city of Karbala.

Khamenei's final burial will take place on Thursday in his hometown of Mashhad in northeast Iran.

His eldest son, Mostafa Khamenei, was present at the airport on Tuesday, but his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, named supreme leader shortly after his father's killing, has not appeared in public and has only communicated through written statements since his nomination.

AFP

Middle East News

Najaf

Iraq

Iran

Ali Khamenei

LBCI Next
Explosions heard in Bahrain after air raid sirens: AFP
Iran Guards say hit US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain: State broadcaster
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-06

Funeral procession for Iran's slain supreme leader Khamenei begins: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-23

Iran announces three-day holiday in Tehran for Ali Khamenei's funeral

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-05

Three sons of Iran's slain leader Khamenei appear at funeral, not his successor

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-03

Supreme leader's body arrives at Tehran religious complex for funeral: state media

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:55

Iran state media says member of Revolutionary Guards killed in US strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
02:34

Kuwait lambasts 'repeated' Iranian attacks on its soil

LBCI
Middle East News
02:01

Iran claims strikes on Bahrain, says US violated deal: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
01:30

Explosions heard in Bahrain after air raid sirens: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-01

Israel signals no withdrawal from Lebanon, eyes possible new campaign against Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-02

US-Lebanon military engagement aims to reinforce regional stability

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-05-30

Lebanon Finance Ministry clarifies aid figures: $50 million to Social Affairs, broader aid exceeds hundreds of millions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-06

Minister Morcos after cabinet meeting: Preliminary direct cost of war estimated at $3–4 billion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Israel confirms next round of talks with Lebanon to be held in Rome

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli military officials voice doubts over Lebanon framework agreement implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Source to LBCI: President Aoun’s visit to Washington confirmed for July 21

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

Lebanon’s framework agreement moves from talks to action — but obstacles remain

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

President Aoun condemns Damascus bombing, says Syria’s stability is tied to Lebanon’s

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

PM Salam reaffirms commitment to IMF program in meeting with European diplomats

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Lebanese PM orders follow-up after deadly bus crash involving pilgrims in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:48

Lebanese Embassy says White House invites President Aoun to meet Trump on July 21

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More