Tehran warns it will no longer abide by MoU if Washington continues violations

Iran warned that it would no longer comply with the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States if Washington continues to violate its commitments, according to comments by Iran’s U.N. envoy Amir Saeid Iravani, cited by state television on Saturday.



In a statement aired by the Iranian Broadcasting Corporation, Iravani said: “If the United States continues to violate its obligations under the memorandum of understanding, Iran will no longer consider itself bound by its commitments under this agreement.”



The remarks referred to the memorandum of understanding reached through Pakistani mediation.



AFP