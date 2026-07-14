Iran MPs present bill on Strait of Hormuz: Security committee chief

Middle East News
14-07-2026 | 02:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran MPs present bill on Strait of Hormuz: Security committee chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran MPs present bill on Strait of Hormuz: Security committee chief

Iran's parliament has begun work on a bill on the Strait of Hormuz, the head of the security committee said on Tuesday, as fighting flared between Washington and Tehran over the strategic waterway.

"Last night, coinciding with the downing of U.S. drones, the 'Strategic Action for the Security and Sustainable Progress of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf' bill was formally introduced in Iran's Parliament," Ebrahim Azizi wrote on X.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

MPs

Bill

Strait of Hormuz

Security

Committee

Chief

LBCI Next
Iran says it struck US air base in Jordan, US military ends five hours of attacks
Explosions heard in Bahrain: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-22

UAE official says '50-50' chance of US-Iran agreement on Hormuz strait

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-24

Qatari PM heads to Oman to launch talks on future operation of Strait of Hormuz: Reuters

LBCI
World News
2026-05-04

South Korea says verifying reports of attack on vessel in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-11

Iran and Oman discuss mechanisms to ensure safe passage of ships through Strait of Hormuz

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:49

Tanker struck off Oman coast: UK maritime agency

LBCI
World News
03:21

Trump sends Congress formal notice that Iran conflict has resumed

LBCI
Middle East News
02:59

Iran says it struck US air base in Jordan, US military ends five hours of attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
02:36

Explosions heard in Bahrain: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-06-11

India demands end to US attacks on ships after three sailors killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-12

Hezbollah's Qassem: No one outside Lebanon has any say over the country's internal affairs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-28

A dangerous turn: Hezbollah hints at tactical shift

LBCI
World News
2026-06-27

Iran accuses US of 'blatant violation' of peace deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Post-UNIFIL: Lebanon debates future of international forces in south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel’s Lebanon dilemma: Withdrawals, border security and reserve force concerns

LBCI
World News
05:27

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Lorengau region in Papua New Guinea: USGS

LBCI
World News
10:30

Trump administration launches effort to isolate International Criminal Court

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

PM Salam offers condolences to Qatar over death of former emir

LBCI
Middle East News
11:01

US says will charge cargo ships in Hormuz and reinstate blockade

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

President Aoun, PM Salam discuss new Rome negotiations and upcoming U.S. visit

LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Yemen government orders airports shut after attacking Sanaa airport

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More