Oman says working on resuming Yemen talks after Houthis hit Saudi ship

Oman, a key mediator between Yemen's Houthis and Saudi Arabia, said on Thursday it was working to resume talks after the Iran-backed rebels hit a Saudi ship in the Red Sea a day earlier.



Oman's foreign ministry voiced "great concern" at the situation in the Red Sea, adding it was "currently working in coordination with its brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Yemeni parties, and the U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen with the aim of resuming the political process and roadmap to achieve security and stability in the region."





AFP