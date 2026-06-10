Two crew missing after suspected US strike on tanker off Oman

Two crew members were missing and one injured on Wednesday after a suspected U.S. missile strike on a tanker off the coast of Oman, maritime officials said.



"Ambrey assesses that this was likely the result of U.S. operations to blockade Iranian ports," British maritime security group Ambrey said.



"In the past, crews have been warned to gather on the bow of a vessel before an attack on the stern."



A second maritime security source also said the vessel was likely to have been hit by a ⁠U.S. missile.



A Palau-flagged chemical/oil products tanker reported an engine room fire 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman's port of Sohar, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said.





Reuters