Jordan's military says intercepted three Iranian missiles

Middle East News
17-07-2026 | 03:13
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Jordan&#39;s military says intercepted three Iranian missiles
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Jordan's military says intercepted three Iranian missiles

Jordan's military said it shot down three Iranian missiles on Friday, reporting no casualties or damage, as the war in the Middle East escalated.

"This Friday morning, air defence systems intercepted three Iranian missiles that entered Jordanian airspace and were targeting the kingdom's territory, and managed to intercept and bring them down," said a military statement.

AFP

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