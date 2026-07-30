Jordan's army says shot down five Iranian missiles

Middle East News
30-07-2026 | 02:54
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Jordan&#39;s army says shot down five Iranian missiles
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Jordan's army says shot down five Iranian missiles

Jordan's military in a statement on Thursday said its air defences shot down five missiles coming from Iran that targeted the kingdom's territory, adding that the attack caused no casualties.

The military's official spokesperson said "air defences engaged five missiles launched from Iran targeting the Kingdom's territory early this morning, Thursday. The missiles were detected, intercepted, and shot down according to established defense plans," the statement said.

AFP

Middle East News

Jordan

Missiles

Iran

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