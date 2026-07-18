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Injuries, damage after Iran attack on Kuwait oil facility: State firm
Middle East News
18-07-2026 | 06:39
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Injuries, damage after Iran attack on Kuwait oil facility: State firm
Kuwait's state oil firm on Saturday reported injuries and damage after an Iranian attack targeting an oil facility, according to the state news agency.
"A vital location in the oil industry was struck by repeated brutal Iranian attacks that resulted in several injuries and significant material losses," news agency KUNA cited the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation as saying, adding that the site was evacuated and the injured received medical care.
AFP
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