Injuries, damage after Iran attack on Kuwait oil facility: State firm

Middle East News
18-07-2026 | 06:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Injuries, damage after Iran attack on Kuwait oil facility: State firm
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Injuries, damage after Iran attack on Kuwait oil facility: State firm

Kuwait's state oil firm on Saturday reported injuries and damage after an Iranian attack targeting an oil facility, according to the state news agency.

"A vital location in the oil industry was struck by repeated brutal Iranian attacks that resulted in several injuries and significant material losses," news agency KUNA cited the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation as saying, adding that the site was evacuated and the injured received medical care.

AFP

Middle East News

damage

after

attack

Kuwait

facility:

State

LBCI Next
Kuwait accuses Iran of targeting civilian sites, vital infrastructure
Iran attack sparks two fires in Kuwait, firefighters injured: Fire service
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-03

Netanyahu says Iran 'playing with fire' after attack on Kuwait

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-03

Kuwait says partially resumes flights after Iran attack on airport

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-03

Kuwait demands two Iran embassy staff leave after deadly attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-16

Iran state media says Iranian oil tankers resumed shipping after US deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Gulf council head says Iran attacks on civilian facilities 'war crimes'

LBCI
Middle East News
06:48

Kuwait accuses Iran of targeting civilian sites, vital infrastructure

LBCI
Middle East News
05:27

Iran attack sparks two fires in Kuwait, firefighters injured: Fire service

LBCI
Middle East News
03:16

Bahrain says 'thwarted' new wave of Iranian attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-10

UN human rights office to send investigators to Lebanon over potential international law violations in war: Chief

LBCI
World News
2026-04-09

Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine: Kremlin

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-14

Israel army issues evacuation order for 29 south Lebanon villages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-23

Lebanon brings ceasefire and battlefield assessment to first direct military talks with Israel—what will be on the table?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

A weapons shipment, five interests: The Syria-Iraq-Hezbollah file at the heart of a Turkish-Israeli rivalry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Rome security meeting delayed as Israel hardens stance on Lebanon withdrawal: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Lebanese army arrests suspects, seizes weapons and drugs in Baalbek raids

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:25

President Joseph Aoun heads to Washington for talks with Trump on Lebanon’s stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

One soldier killed, two injured in explosion involving army vehicle in southern Lebanon: Army statement

LBCI
Middle East News
15:56

Iran warns of 'full-scale offensive' if US strikes continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

President Aoun to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
02:46

Kuwait says Iran hit second power, water plant

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More