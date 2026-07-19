News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordan summons Iran charge d'affaires to protest ongoing attacks
Middle East News
19-07-2026 | 13:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan summons Iran charge d'affaires to protest ongoing attacks
Jordan's ministry of foreign affairs said Sunday that it summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Amman in order to demand an immediate end to Iranian attacks.
In a statement, the ministry said it had delivered a "message of strong protest against the continuation of brutal and unjustified Iranian acts of aggression targeting the Kingdom's territory."
AFP
Middle East News
Jordan
Iran
Amman
Israel warns will respond to any Iran attack with 'full force'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-23
Lebanese President says he would pursue 'any path' to halt ongoing Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2026-04-23
Lebanese President says he would pursue 'any path' to halt ongoing Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-24
Rubio links Israel’s presence in Lebanon to Hezbollah attacks, points to ongoing talks
Lebanon News
2026-06-24
Rubio links Israel’s presence in Lebanon to Hezbollah attacks, points to ongoing talks
0
Middle East News
2026-07-17
Iraqi Kurdistan urges Iran to stop 'unjustified' attacks on autonomous region
Middle East News
2026-07-17
Iraqi Kurdistan urges Iran to stop 'unjustified' attacks on autonomous region
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Iran military threatens 'harsh response' to Israeli attacks in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Iran military threatens 'harsh response' to Israeli attacks in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:25
Israel warns will respond to any Iran attack with 'full force'
Middle East News
10:25
Israel warns will respond to any Iran attack with 'full force'
0
Middle East News
08:24
Israel says identified launch of missiles from Iran towards Jordan's Aqaba
Middle East News
08:24
Israel says identified launch of missiles from Iran towards Jordan's Aqaba
0
Middle East News
07:28
Jordan has not ordered evacuation of Aqaba airport or seaport, gov't spokesperson says
Middle East News
07:28
Jordan has not ordered evacuation of Aqaba airport or seaport, gov't spokesperson says
0
Middle East News
07:07
Iran says US attacked under-construction nuclear power plant
Middle East News
07:07
Iran says US attacked under-construction nuclear power plant
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Lebanese Army says several soldiers killed in Israeli strike on Khardali-Nabatieh road
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Lebanese Army says several soldiers killed in Israeli strike on Khardali-Nabatieh road
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-12
PM Salam says Iran rejected ceasefire to show it still holds control over Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-06-12
PM Salam says Iran rejected ceasefire to show it still holds control over Lebanon
0
World News
10:17
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude kills five in Peru
World News
10:17
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude kills five in Peru
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:15
US Ambassador to Lebanon: President Aoun ‘will not return empty-handed’ from Washington
Lebanon News
11:15
US Ambassador to Lebanon: President Aoun ‘will not return empty-handed’ from Washington
2
Lebanon News
11:30
Rubio praises Lebanon’s ‘courage’ in talks with Aoun, pledges US support
Lebanon News
11:30
Rubio praises Lebanon’s ‘courage’ in talks with Aoun, pledges US support
3
Lebanon News
12:25
Aoun to Rubio: US support crucial for trilateral framework agreement and Lebanon’s recovery
Lebanon News
12:25
Aoun to Rubio: US support crucial for trilateral framework agreement and Lebanon’s recovery
4
Lebanon News
10:06
President Aoun arrives at US State Department for a meeting with Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
10:06
President Aoun arrives at US State Department for a meeting with Rubio: Video
5
Middle East News
05:18
US launches strikes to 'punish' Iran after troops killed
Middle East News
05:18
US launches strikes to 'punish' Iran after troops killed
6
Middle East News
06:30
US embassy says Jordan evacuates Aqaba airport, seaport over threat
Middle East News
06:30
US embassy says Jordan evacuates Aqaba airport, seaport over threat
7
Lebanon News
09:21
Lebanon's PM condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Jordan, reaffirms support
Lebanon News
09:21
Lebanon's PM condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Jordan, reaffirms support
8
Lebanon News
10:37
Lebanon war death toll reaches 4,328, with 12,229 injured
Lebanon News
10:37
Lebanon war death toll reaches 4,328, with 12,229 injured
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More