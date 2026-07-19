Jordan summons Iran charge d'affaires to protest ongoing attacks

Middle East News
19-07-2026 | 13:14
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Jordan summons Iran charge d&#39;affaires to protest ongoing attacks
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Jordan summons Iran charge d'affaires to protest ongoing attacks

Jordan's ministry of foreign affairs said Sunday that it summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Amman in order to demand an immediate end to Iranian attacks.

In a statement, the ministry said it had delivered a "message of strong protest against the continuation of brutal and unjustified Iranian acts of aggression targeting the Kingdom's territory."

AFP

Middle East News

Jordan

Iran

Amman

Israel warns will respond to any Iran attack with 'full force'
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