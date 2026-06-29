Iran says no technical meeting expected with US in coming days

Middle East News
29-06-2026 | 06:18
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Iran says no technical meeting expected with US in coming days
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Iran says no technical meeting expected with US in coming days

Iran's foreign ministry on Monday denied reports that Iranian and American technical teams will meet in the coming days to discuss implementation of the deal to end the Middle East war.
 
"No technical meetings of the working groups are planned for this week," Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, quoted by state TV, referring to the Iranian week ending on Friday.
 
AFP

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