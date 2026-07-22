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Jordan army says intercepts four Iranian missiles
Middle East News
22-07-2026 | 05:06
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Jordan army says intercepts four Iranian missiles
The Jordanian army said it intercepted four Iranian missiles on Wednesday, adding that two others fell in an open area, as Tehran pressed its attacks across the region.
"Air defence systems today detected six missiles coming from Iranian territory," the army said in a statement, adding that they "intercepted and downed four missiles, while the other two fell in two remote, uninhabited areas, without causing any human casualties or material damage."
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