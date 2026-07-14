Tanker struck off Oman coast: UK maritime agency

A tanker was struck by a missile off the coast of Oman, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Tuesday, as Iran and the United States exchanged fire over control of the Strait of Hormuz.



"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 13NM southeast of Limah, Oman. A tanker has reported being hit by a missile while transiting outbound on the southern route. Authorities are investigating," the British organization said in a statement.





AFP