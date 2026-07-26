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UN chief urges immediate removal of all Syria sanctions
Middle East News
26-07-2026 | 09:07
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UN chief urges immediate removal of all Syria sanctions
The U.N. chief at the end of a two-day visit to Syria on Sunday urged the removal of all sanctions imposed on the country during the era of now ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad.
Antonio Guterres told a press conference in Damascus "I welcome steps that have eased sanctions, and opening new possibilities for economic recovery, but all these sanctions must be removed immediately."
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