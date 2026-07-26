UN chief urges immediate removal of all Syria sanctions

Middle East News
26-07-2026 | 09:07
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UN chief urges immediate removal of all Syria sanctions
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UN chief urges immediate removal of all Syria sanctions

The U.N. chief at the end of a two-day visit to Syria on Sunday urged the removal of all sanctions imposed on the country during the era of now ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Antonio Guterres told a press conference in Damascus "I welcome steps that have eased sanctions, and opening new possibilities for economic recovery, but all these sanctions must be removed immediately."



AFP
 

Middle East News

UN

Chief

Syria

Sanctions

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