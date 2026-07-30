News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egypt's Damietta port says operations ongoing despite drone attack
Middle East News
30-07-2026 | 04:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egypt's Damietta port says operations ongoing despite drone attack
The authority overseeing the Egyptian port of Damietta said Thursday that its operations were ongoing despite a fire breaking out there the day before that authorities blamed on a drone attack.
"The Damietta Port Authority confirms the continued full operational efficiency of the port, with all terminals and berths experiencing regular vessel arrivals and departures, along with ongoing loading, unloading, and cargo handling of all types," the Damietta Port Authority said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Egypt
Damietta
Fire
Drone
Attack
Next
Iran's Guards say three members killed in US attack on northwest
Kuwait says Iranian strike hits Chinese company building, kills 1
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:55
Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port
Middle East News
12:55
Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port
0
World News
2026-07-24
Ukraine drone attack hits 'Russia's Amazon' warehouse
World News
2026-07-24
Ukraine drone attack hits 'Russia's Amazon' warehouse
0
World News
2026-05-03
Russia's Primorsk port hit as Ukraine launches wave of drone strikes
World News
2026-05-03
Russia's Primorsk port hit as Ukraine launches wave of drone strikes
0
Middle East News
2026-06-18
Iran's supreme leader says approved US deal despite having 'different view'
Middle East News
2026-06-18
Iran's supreme leader says approved US deal despite having 'different view'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:50
Iran's Guards say three members killed in US attack on northwest
Middle East News
06:50
Iran's Guards say three members killed in US attack on northwest
0
Middle East News
04:01
Kuwait says Iranian strike hits Chinese company building, kills 1
Middle East News
04:01
Kuwait says Iranian strike hits Chinese company building, kills 1
0
World News
03:11
Pakistan says US-Iran negotiations 'ongoing' on de-escalation, Hormuz
World News
03:11
Pakistan says US-Iran negotiations 'ongoing' on de-escalation, Hormuz
0
World News
03:00
Mediator Pakistan says 'doing utmost' to bring US, Iran back to talks under MoU
World News
03:00
Mediator Pakistan says 'doing utmost' to bring US, Iran back to talks under MoU
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-06-28
Israel govt recognises Armenian genocide in rebuke to Turkey
World News
2026-06-28
Israel govt recognises Armenian genocide in rebuke to Turkey
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-01
Hezbollah accepts US proposal for mutual halt to attacks with Israel, Lebanese embassy says
Lebanon News
2026-06-01
Hezbollah accepts US proposal for mutual halt to attacks with Israel, Lebanese embassy says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-13
Heavy shelling and evacuations mark Israeli push toward Ali al-Taher hill: here is what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-13
Heavy shelling and evacuations mark Israeli push toward Ali al-Taher hill: here is what we know
0
Middle East News
12:55
Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port
Middle East News
12:55
Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump-Netanyahu summit eases Israeli concerns over Lebanon withdrawal pressure
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump-Netanyahu summit eases Israeli concerns over Lebanon withdrawal pressure
2
Lebanon News
11:55
Aoun: Hezbollah arms decision is solely Lebanese, no role for Syria or foreign mediators
Lebanon News
11:55
Aoun: Hezbollah arms decision is solely Lebanese, no role for Syria or foreign mediators
3
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli army says Hezbollah drone targeted military vehicle in South Lebanon's security zone
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli army says Hezbollah drone targeted military vehicle in South Lebanon's security zone
4
World News
08:39
Trump says US to hit Iran 'hard' after attack on bases in Jordan: Fox News
World News
08:39
Trump says US to hit Iran 'hard' after attack on bases in Jordan: Fox News
5
Lebanon News
04:35
Authorities move to bring Riad Salameh in after medical no-show
Lebanon News
04:35
Authorities move to bring Riad Salameh in after medical no-show
6
World News
08:47
Trump says US-Saudi attacks in Iraq coordinated with Iraqi govt: Fox News
World News
08:47
Trump says US-Saudi attacks in Iraq coordinated with Iraqi govt: Fox News
7
Middle East News
10:22
US issues new Iran-related sanctions targeting tankers -Treasury
Middle East News
10:22
US issues new Iran-related sanctions targeting tankers -Treasury
8
Middle East News
12:55
Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port
Middle East News
12:55
Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More