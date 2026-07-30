Egypt's Damietta port says operations ongoing despite drone attack

Middle East News
30-07-2026 | 04:47
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Egypt&#39;s Damietta port says operations ongoing despite drone attack
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Egypt's Damietta port says operations ongoing despite drone attack

The authority overseeing the Egyptian port of Damietta said Thursday that its operations were ongoing despite a fire breaking out there the day before that authorities blamed on a drone attack.

"The Damietta Port Authority confirms the continued full operational efficiency of the port, with all terminals and berths experiencing regular vessel arrivals and departures, along with ongoing loading, unloading, and cargo handling of all types," the Damietta Port Authority said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Egypt

Damietta

Fire

Drone

Attack

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