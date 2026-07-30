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Houthis say they were not behind drone strike on Egypt port: affiliated media
Middle East News
30-07-2026 | 09:43
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Houthis say they were not behind drone strike on Egypt port: affiliated media
Yemen's Houthi rebels declared on Thursday that they were not behind a drone strike the day before that hit a US-owned-and-operated gas storage ship in the Egyptian port of Damietta.
According to the Houthi-affiliated news agency Saba, an official in the movement's foreign affairs office said "rumours claiming Yemen targeted a ship in Damietta Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt are unfounded".
AFP
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