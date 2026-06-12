Nigeria 'neutralized' 13,000 'terrorists' in past year: President

World News
12-06-2026 | 04:03
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Nigeria &#39;neutralized&#39; 13,000 &#39;terrorists&#39; in past year: President
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Nigeria 'neutralized' 13,000 'terrorists' in past year: President

Nigeria has killed more than 13,000 "terrorists" in the past year, President Bola Tinubu said Friday, adding that the death toll from the country's jihadist insurgency is down 81 percent since he took power in 2023.

"Over 13,000 terrorists have been neutralized in the past year," Tinubu said, without specifying if he meant in 2025 or in the previous 12 months. He also said that over "124,000 fighters and dependents have laid down their arms since 2023 through Operation Safe Corridor."


AFP
 

World News

Nigeria

Terrorists

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