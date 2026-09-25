Trump confirms Xi meetings in China, US later this year

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25-09-2026 | 13:38
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Trump confirms Xi meetings in China, US later this year
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Trump confirms Xi meetings in China, US later this year

President Donald Trump confirmed Friday he will meet twice more this year with Xi Jinping, saying they would have their third and fourth meetings of 2026 in China and the United States.

"We will be meeting again in November, in China, and then at the G20 in December, in Miami, Florida," Trump said on Truth Social as Xi wrapped up a state visit to Washington.

Trump said this week's meeting "was one of Friendship, Strength, and Success, for both China and the U.S.A.," adding: "I look forward to our next meeting!"

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

China

Xi Jinping

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