Pope Leo XIV says in Paris it is possible 'to live together in dignity and peace'

Pope Leo XIV said on Saturday that it was possible to "live together in dignity and peace" as he met migrants in Paris, ahead of a giant open-air mass on the Champs-Elysees expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people.



"I am pleased to begin this second day in Paris with you, in a house that bears witness to the whole city that it is possible to encounter one another and to live together in dignity and peace," he said at an association supporting migrants and refugees.



AFP



