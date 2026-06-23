Vance says ongoing US contact is to ensure Iran pressures Hezbollah in reply to Geagea

Lebanon News
23-06-2026 | 08:39
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Vance says ongoing US contact is to ensure Iran pressures Hezbollah in reply to Geagea
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Vance says ongoing US contact is to ensure Iran pressures Hezbollah in reply to Geagea

U.S. Vice President JD Vance responded to a letter from Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Lebanon's political situation, sovereignty challenges, and the role of the state, as well as concerns regarding Christians in Lebanon, according to a statement attributed to the exchange.

In his reply, Vance expressed appreciation for Geagea's message and stressed that the United States considers President Joseph Aoun and the Lebanese government to be the country's only legitimate governing authority. He added that Washington intends to work with Lebanese state institutions in a way that strengthens their sovereignty and consolidates their official authority.

The U.S. vice president also clarified that ongoing American contacts with Iran regarding Lebanon are not intended to grant Tehran any role in shaping Lebanon's future or influencing its sovereign decisions. Rather, he said the objective is to ensure Iran pressures Hezbollah to comply with its obligations and commitments.

Vance further noted that he is closely following developments in Lebanon with relevant U.S. officials, emphasizing the administration’s continued interest in the country and its support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and legitimate institutions.

Lebanon News

Vance

US

Iran

Hezbollah

Samir Geagea

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