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Attack on bus in Syria kills five: Security source to AFP
Middle East News
30-09-2026 | 15:41
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Attack on bus in Syria kills five: Security source to AFP
An attack on a bus killed five people in Syria's Homs province on Wednesday, a security source told AFP.
The attack also wounded four other people, the source said on condition of anonymity, adding that the bus carried "engineers and labourers working for a private electricity company".
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