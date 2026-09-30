Israel says flight incident was attack on Abraham Accords with UAE

Middle East News
30-09-2026 | 15:31
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Israel says flight incident was attack on Abraham Accords with UAE
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Israel says flight incident was attack on Abraham Accords with UAE

Israel's Foreign Ministry told its diplomats on Wednesday that an incident on a flight from the UAE to Tel Aviv that forced an emergency landing was an attack aimed at undermining ties between the two allies.

The ministry's director general, Eden Bar Tal, briefed "all Israeli ambassadors and heads of representations around the world (during which) the message was emphasised that this was an attempted terrorist attack against Israelis, the United Arab Emirates, and the Abraham Accords," a ministry statement read, referring to the normalisation deal the two countries signed in 2020.

AFP

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