Wounded Indian pilot from flydubai flight being treated in Saudi hospital: Embassy

Delhi's embassy in Saudi Arabia said the Indian pilot injured during the altercation on a flydubai flight on Wednesday was being treated in a hospital in Tabuk following an emergency landing there earlier in the day.



"Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today," read a statement posted by the Indian embassy online.



"He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and receiving necessary medical attention."



AFP