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Yemen rebels report about 40 Saudi strikes in fresh attack
Middle East News
10-09-2026 | 03:12
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Yemen rebels report about 40 Saudi strikes in fresh attack
Yemen's Houthi rebels reported about 40 airstrikes launched by Saudi forces on Thursday in a fresh salvo following attacks by the group against the kingdom.
"The Saudi enemy's air force conducted around 40 strikes in recent hours in the governorates of Taiz, Hodeida, Al-Jawf and Marib," Houthi news agency Saba said.
AFP
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