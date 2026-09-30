Israeli PM hails Indian pilot wounded in diverted flydubai flight

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the Indian pilot who was wounded in an altercation with his copilot who allegedly tried to crash a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight on Wednesday.



"My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery. Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back... preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster. He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals," Netanyahu wrote on X.



AFP