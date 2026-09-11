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Iran says to discuss Hormuz with Gulf states in Oman on Monday
Middle East News
11-09-2026 | 10:42
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Iran says to discuss Hormuz with Gulf states in Oman on Monday
Iran's foreign ministry said the country would meet with Gulf states in Oman on Monday to discuss the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which the Islamic republic has blockaded during the Middle East war.
"This meeting is intended to promote better understanding among the countries of the region and help strengthen shared regional security," the ministry said in a statement on Friday, adding: "Iraq and other littoral Persian Gulf states" will participate.
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