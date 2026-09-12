Trump says Iran war will end after US midterm elections

U.S. President Donald Trump said again on Saturday that he believes the war with Iran will end after the congressional midterm elections in November and that oil prices will fall sharply once that happens.



“I think it’s going to happen very soon. I think it will probably be right after the midterms. They’re trying to hold out as long as they can to complicate the election. But I think people are aware of that,” Trump told reporters in Dublin.



“When that happens, oil prices will collapse,” he added.



Reuters