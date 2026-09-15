Saudi, Egypt leaders urge free, secure navigation in Red Sea: Presidency

Middle East News
15-09-2026 | 09:26
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Saudi, Egypt leaders urge free, secure navigation in Red Sea: Presidency
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Saudi, Egypt leaders urge free, secure navigation in Red Sea: Presidency

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for free and secure navigation in the Red Sea during talks in Cairo on Tuesday, the Egyptian presidency said.

The two leaders "emphasized the importance of ensuring the freedom and security of maritime navigation" through the straits of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, the presidency said, adding that Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's support for measures taken by Riyadh "to protect its security and stability."



AFP
 

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