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Trump blasts 'sick conspiracy' against AI
World News
14-09-2026 | 10:30
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Trump blasts 'sick conspiracy' against AI
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday attacked what he called a "sick conspiracy" against artificial intelligence, rejecting calls for regulation amid mounting worries that the technology threatens humankind.
"The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network.
Trump also attacked Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who on Saturday called on firms to slow down the development of AI. The U.S. president said his administration had stopped him doing "bad, or potentially bad, 'things'."
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