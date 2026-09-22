Houthis say Saudi strikes in northwest Yemen kill two civilians

Middle East News
22-09-2026 | 06:13
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Houthis say Saudi strikes in northwest Yemen kill two civilians
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Houthis say Saudi strikes in northwest Yemen kill two civilians

Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that strikes carried out by Saudi Arabia in the northwest of the country had killed two civilians.

"A mother and child were killed, while her husband and two of her other children were wounded in strikes carried out by the Saudi enemy in the Al-Batin area of Al-Hazm, in Al-Jawf province," the Iran-backed group's news agency said, citing the Houthi health ministry.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Houthis

Saudi Arabia

Strikes

Yemen

Kill

Civilians

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