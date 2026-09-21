The United States has refused to issue visas for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's communications team, ruling them out of this week's trip to the U.N. General Assembly, Iranian state media reported Monday.



"In an unprecedented hostile move by the U.S. government, (U.S. President Donald) Trump has denied U.S. visas to certain members of the president's high-level delegation," state news agency Irna reported. The Mehr news agency also carried the story, citing a spokesperson for the Iranian presidency.







AFP