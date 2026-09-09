Lebanese PM media office denies reports of canceled visit to Nabatieh

Lebanon News
09-09-2026 | 06:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese PM media office denies reports of canceled visit to Nabatieh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese PM media office denies reports of canceled visit to Nabatieh

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's media office denied reports that a planned visit by the prime minister to the southern city of Nabatieh on Saturday had been canceled, saying no such visit had been scheduled for this week.

The office said reports claiming the visit had been canceled were false and described them as fabricated information with no basis in fact.

Salam praised the efforts of the Lebanese army and the measures it has taken to strengthen its deployment in villages and towns that are not occupied by Israel. He said the steps help reassure residents, consolidate stability, facilitate the return of displaced families and ensure the regular functioning of government departments and public institutions.

The prime minister is closely monitoring developments in Nabatieh and surrounding areas and remains in regular contact with the city’s imam, Sheikh Abdul Hussein Sadek, and its mayor, Abbas Fakhreddine, the statement said.

Salam expressed hope that he would be able to visit Nabatieh at the earliest opportunity to reaffirm the state’s support for its residents and back their resilience and return to the city.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

PM

Nawaf Salam

Visit

Nabatieh

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations in its national interest, not to satisfy foreign powers
LF leader Geagea voices solidarity with Saudi Arabia following attacks on kingdom
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-08-24

New UK PM Burnham to visit Kyiv on Monday: Office

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-06

Pakistan PM and army chief to visit Saudi Arabia August 6-8: Foreign office

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-13

Lebanon presidency denies media reports on Aoun-Trump meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Lebanese Civil Defense reports evacuations, 16 killed in Nabatieh strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations in its national interest, not to satisfy foreign powers

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

LF leader Geagea voices solidarity with Saudi Arabia following attacks on kingdom

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Aoun, Salam discuss measures being taken by Lebanese army to strengthen its deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-05-21

Iran rebuilding military industrial base faster than expected: CNN

LBCI
World News
2026-05-14

Yemen warring parties agree to exchange at least 1,600 prisoners

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-06

Israel launches new offshore natural gas exploration bidding round, minister says

LBCI
World News
2026-02-11

Netanyahu arrives at White House for Trump talks on Iran: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:31

Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation

LBCI
Middle East News
11:19

Over 500 killed since Yemen clashes began last week: Sources to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
10:37

Israel orders closure of UK consulate in Jerusalem over settlement sanctions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's deposits crisis: What happens to the $79 billion owed to banks and depositors?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel's Ali al-Taher hills claims face questions as Hezbollah threat escalates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel heightens Lebanon alert amid Ali al-Taher operation and UNIFIL replacement talks: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Britain sanctions Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Beyond peacekeeping: What happens to southern Lebanon when UNIFIL leaves?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More