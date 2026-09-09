Lebanese PM media office denies reports of canceled visit to Nabatieh

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's media office denied reports that a planned visit by the prime minister to the southern city of Nabatieh on Saturday had been canceled, saying no such visit had been scheduled for this week.



The office said reports claiming the visit had been canceled were false and described them as fabricated information with no basis in fact.



Salam praised the efforts of the Lebanese army and the measures it has taken to strengthen its deployment in villages and towns that are not occupied by Israel. He said the steps help reassure residents, consolidate stability, facilitate the return of displaced families and ensure the regular functioning of government departments and public institutions.



The prime minister is closely monitoring developments in Nabatieh and surrounding areas and remains in regular contact with the city’s imam, Sheikh Abdul Hussein Sadek, and its mayor, Abbas Fakhreddine, the statement said.



Salam expressed hope that he would be able to visit Nabatieh at the earliest opportunity to reaffirm the state’s support for its residents and back their resilience and return to the city.