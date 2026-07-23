Iran media reports US strike on island in Hormuz

Middle East News
23-07-2026 | 12:18
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Iran media reports US strike on island in Hormuz
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Iran media reports US strike on island in Hormuz

The Iranian news outlet Tasnim reported on Thursday that a U.S. missile had hit a site near the town of Suza on Qeshm Island, in the disputed Strait of Hormuz.

"The relevant authorities are currently assessing the extent of the incident and the possible level of damage," the agency said.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Strait of Hormuz

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