Macron urges moratorium on energy site strikes by Russia, Ukraine

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22-09-2026 | 14:46
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Macron urges moratorium on energy site strikes by Russia, Ukraine
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Macron urges moratorium on energy site strikes by Russia, Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron called Tuesday for a moratorium on strikes on energy and civilian sites by both Ukraine and Russia as the war between the two neighbors drags on.

"We must protect the civilian population, and this is why we'd like to express our support for a double moratorium, a moratorium on strikes on energy and civilian infrastructure," he said in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly.

AFP

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urges

moratorium

energy

strikes

Russia,

Ukraine

Macron urges world to choose UN over 'law of the jungle'
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