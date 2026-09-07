UAE says its energy exports will not be 'held hostage' by Iran war

Middle East News
07-09-2026 | 11:43
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UAE says its energy exports will not be &#39;held hostage&#39; by Iran war
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UAE says its energy exports will not be 'held hostage' by Iran war

The United Arab Emirates is building alternative routes for its energy exports and trade to ensure they are not "held hostage" by the ongoing war between the U.S. and Iran, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said on Monday.

The conflict has had a significant impact on Gulf Arab states, including the UAE, after Tehran fired missiles at the country and attacked its oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Our energy exports will not be held hostage, nor will our trade and economic activity," Gargash told the Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi.


Reuters 
 

Middle East News

UAE

Energy

Exports

Hostage

Iran

War

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