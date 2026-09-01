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Iran president says Tehran would 'immediately' reciprocate if US returns to June deal
Middle East News
01-09-2026 | 02:18
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Iran president says Tehran would 'immediately' reciprocate if US returns to June deal
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that Tehran would "immediately" reciprocate if the United States returned to a June deal aimed at ending their war.
"I state explicitly that if the United States returns to its commitments under the aforementioned memorandum of understanding, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately take reciprocal action," Pezeshkian said at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan, according to the website of the Iranian presidency.
AFP
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